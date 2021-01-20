Jan. 20, 2021 – Inman Group® announced 26 companies that will sponsor and exhibit at Inman Connect, a 3-day virtual event Jan. 26-28, 2021.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers and real estate professionals for a virtual event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event reflects the vision of an industry in a new era.

The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer education, products, solutions, and services that can help them grow and deliver elevated levels of service.

Attendees will also find a special category of emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new brands use Inman events to introduce their products and services, pressure-test their message, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.

Sponsors will include: