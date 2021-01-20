Jan. 20, 2021 – Inman Group® announced 26 companies that will sponsor and exhibit at Inman Connect, a 3-day virtual event Jan. 26-28, 2021.
The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers and real estate professionals for a virtual event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event reflects the vision of an industry in a new era.
The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer education, products, solutions, and services that can help them grow and deliver elevated levels of service.
Attendees will also find a special category of emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new brands use Inman events to introduce their products and services, pressure-test their message, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.
Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.
Sponsors will include:
Title Sponsor
Using innovative technologies, sophisticated business systems and the appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate embodies the future of real estate while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. At ERA, our core values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever in today’s real estate industry and have allowed us to evolve into technology warriors and solution architects. We are #TeamERA
Sponsors and Exhibitors
Spark Sites help agents, teams & brokerages grow their businesses through a 'best of all worlds' approach. We combine feature-rich, hyperlocal websites with leading 3rd party IDX, CRM, and marketing options for the most scalable real estate website solution ever. Rated #1 on Facebook & Google for multiple consecutive years!
Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image’s commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.
Apartments.com is the leading online residential listing site, providing landlords and brokers with unmatched exposure driven by strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media. The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to listings, with all leads delivered completely free of charge.
Birdeye is an all-in-one customer experience platform that provides businesses with the tools to deliver great experiences at every step of the customer journey. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use Birdeye every day to be found online and chosen through listings and reviews, be connected with existing customers using text messaging, and deliver the best end-to-end customer experience with survey, ticketing and insights tools.
BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams you need for real estate success. It’s the only solution that generates and manages your leads, with 300+ experts at your back. Our lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more, come in flexible packages that scale with your success.
Complete back office solution built for the cloud and mobile friendly. Simplifies and automates back office work, improving speed and accuracy. Data moves seamlessly throughout the process with no need to manually re-enter anything. Integrates with MLS, CRMs, Realogy Dash, and other tools. Structured implementation and responsive customer service. Additional professional services available.
CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.
Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing home improvement company for Realtors® and their pre-listing projects, getting homes ready for market, with no payment due until the home is sold. Staffed by former Realtors®, designers, and project managers, we are experts in pre-listing home improvement, focused on speed, simplicity, and customer experience. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps ensure every listing is a success.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 38,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
Fathom Realty is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by a proprietary technology platform called IntelliAgent. The company currently operates in 27 states covering approximately 113 markets with over 5000 agents. Agents enjoy a higher net income through Fathom’s 100% commission, transaction fee compensation model allowing them to invest more money into growing their business. Fathom agents also earn stock grants based on their contribution to revenue and company growth. Fathom Realty is the eleventh largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2020 Real Trends 500 Ranking Report. For more information visit www.fathomcareers.com.
IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.
Knock makes it easy for consumers to swap their current house for their dream home. With the Knock Home Swap™ and their local agent, consumers buy their new place and sell after—skipping repairs and showings, paying one mortgage, and receiving up to $25,000 to prep their old house for selling. Learn more at knock.com
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is a selective global community of the highest quality independent real estate companies. LeadingRE exists to make its members better by connecting them to opportunities and people around the globe, supporting them with an international referral network, awarding-wining professional development programs and unique events worldwide. For more information on the 565 member firms that span six continents with 130,000 sales professionals, visit www.LeadingRE.com/OurCompanies.
We’re Lone Wolf Technologies, the North American leader in residential real estate technology. For over 30 years, we’ve built solutions to make real estate simple. From transaction management to back office and accounting, CMAs, and more, our leading technology gives agents and brokerages everything they need to amaze clients, manage their business, and improve profitability, all in one place.
Lucidpress provides agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand. Lockable templates keep your brand assets protected while empowering your agent force to make small design tweaks all on their own — easing the load off your central team. Keep your agents happy and say goodbye to rogue branding forever with Lucidpress — the brand templating platform trusted by over 8 million users worldwide.
In today's world, your business needs a digital branch where you deliver premier service to your customers. This means providing a digital destination where your customers can call-in at their convenience and receive a one-stop service experience. Moxtra powers your OneStop Customer Portal – your digital branch, with continuous collaboration experiences, helping you retain and grow customers, manage your distributed organization, and lower your costs for doing business. Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform can power your branded OneStop Customer Portal as a fluid extension of your existing website, web or mobile app, or as a standalone web and mobile app.
Paymints.io is a fully electronic, secure, and compliant solution that eliminates the need for borrowers, buyers, sellers, and real estate agents to write paper checks. Our goal is to save you time, by avoiding lines at the bank; money, by lowering fees; and saving the environment by eliminating the use of paper and reducing CO2 emissions.
Propertybase is the leading global real estate platform for franchises, brokerages and teams looking to showcase their brand and drive more business through extraordinary digital experiences, collaboration and automation. The Propertybase platform includes lead generation, IDX-integrated luxury websites, two real estate CRM options, and intelligent transaction management and back-office tools. Our software powers over 200,000 users at 4,500+ real estate businesses in 60 countries worldwide.
Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 300 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.
RateMyAgent is a digital marketing platform built for great agents to harness the power of verified reviews to validate, differentiate and grow business. From the Basic profile that brings all agent’s existing and future reviews together to create a complete view, to the robust Digital Pro subscription that brings that well-earned reputation to life.
REACH is a technology growth program operated by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in global real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, SCV and REACH help launch and accelerate technology companies through education, market exposure and mentorship from an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent verticals. Learn more at www.narreach.com.
Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for all things home with the most comprehensive for-sale listings than any other site. With insightful information, valuable tools, and professional expertise, realtor.com makes finding the perfect home easy, while the new My Home experience allows you to track your home’s value, view neighborhood market trends, and even get helpful tips and inspiration for remodeling or redecorating. Realtor.com is the one stop shop for homebuyers, sellers, and dreamers.
It’s time to put relationships back into CRM’s. Provide a better experience for your clients with the first collaborative relationship and workflow manager for agents and teams, complete with a client-friendly portal. With Shaker, you can manage transactions, store client information, and run your referral action plans in one easy to use program. Exclusive offer available at Shaker.io/connect
Vimeo is the world’s only all-in-one video solution. Our software enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies.
Zentap was founded on the premise of creating software and a service to help Real Estate Agents feeling lost with their digital marketing efforts. We offer a multitude of products through our dashboard for creating unlimited branded content including Local Market Reports, Listing Videos, Marketing Videos, Testimonials, & more! Some additional services include social posting, agent website, & lead generation.
Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life’s next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. https://www.zillow.com/
Inman Connect will take place online Jan. 26-28, 2021. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.
About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.
Comments