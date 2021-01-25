No more gazing at the stars beneath canopies of Spanish moss for Sandra Bullock.

The “Miss Congeniality” and “Bird Box” star recently sold her estate on Georgia’s Tybee Island below asking at $4.175 million, People reported Thursday. Bullock initially listed the property in April 2019 for $6.5 million. Rachel Umbreit and Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty represented Bullock in the sale.

The estate, which encompasses both a main house and a guest house, sits on about 2.75 acres of the island and is roughly 20 minutes from downtown Savannah.

Bullock has held onto the property for about 20 years now, according to Variety. The actor initially purchased the property in segments between June 2001 and March 2002 in order to combine it into one estate for a total of more than $4.5 million.

Despite not getting her full ask after waiting it out for nearly two years, Bullock still made out OK — the main house itself sold for $3.125 million, the highest sale ever recorded in the city of Tybee Island, according to the Savannah MLS.

The main house features a gourmet kitchen with a butler pantry, cathedral ceilings in the living room, a screened-in porch, a rec room, a home gym, a half-size basketball court, an in-ground pool and four bedrooms. Meanwhile, the guest house has three bedrooms, a game room and a rooftop space with ocean views.

The home was to be sold fully furnished, according to the listing description, and noted, with its ocean views, a lucky buyer “might even see some dolphins!”

Bullock’s primary residence is in Beverly Hills, California, but she owns over a dozen properties across the U.S., including several near Austin, Texas, according to Variety.

