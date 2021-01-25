Phil Collins, the famed “Genesis” drummer and singer of “Take Me Home,” has sold a Biscayne Bay mansion that was once listed for $40 million.

The 10,769-square-foot, Mediterranean-style estate had been on the market for just over a month until a buyer whose identity was protected by an LLC scooped it up, according to the Real Deal. The 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom property was built in 1929 in the style of the traditional villas of Spanish gentry.

The front of the home has 184 feet of beachfront property overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay while a private dock, pool, spa, 6,000-gallon koi pond, summer kitchen and cabana give it the feel of a tropical resort. The inside boasts an elevator, a walk-in closet, arched arcades and multiple floor-length windows overlooking Miami.

Collins bought the home in 2015 for $33 million. Jennifer Lopez, who recently wowed the audience with her performance at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, owned it from 2002 to 2005 before selling it to businessman Mark Gainor. Jill Hertzberg, of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, held the most recent listing.

The house was also the source of some drama with Collins’ ex-wife, Orianne Cevey. After divorcing in 2006 and reuniting later, the couple finally called it quits in 2016. Cevey reportedly moved into the house with a new husband and refused to move out until Collins filed a lawsuit demanding that they leave in October. One of the details in the lawsuit stipulated that Cevey, who responded by saying she had 50 percent ownership interest in the home, was preventing Hertzberg from showing the property to potential buyers.

The former couple eventually settled the situation and the house came under contract last week.

Collins, who rose to fame in the 1970s through the British rock band “Genesis,” later expanded into a solo career during which he earned three U.K. and seven U.S. top singles. Some of his most famous songs include “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts” and “One More Night.”

