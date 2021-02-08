Days before the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings, Zillow’s share price is soaring to a new all-time high. And it’s not just because of a steamy, viral Saturday Night Live skit that has everyone talking about the real estate technology company.

Heath Terry | Photo credit: Goldman Sachs

Analysts for both Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs have released bullish notes on the publicly traded firm in the past week, sending the company’s share price skyrocketing near an all-time high of about $169 per share for the company’s class A stock.

“Zillow’s investments in technology and business model evolution to improve conversion of site visitors to homebuyers/sellers, increase purchase/sale options, and enhance the experience for agents & consumers are likely to improve [return on investment] for agents and drive more spend to Zillow’s properties,” Heath Terry, an analyst for Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors, in which he raised the company’s price target to $200 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

“With roughly two-thirds of visits to online real estate sites in the U.S. going to Zillow platforms and the company only commanding less than 10 percent of real estate agent/broker advertising dollars, we expect the company’s efforts to improve conversion, expand purchase options, and diversify revenue streams will meaningfully narrow the gap between these two metrics over the next five years,” Terry added.

In a separate note, Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley raised the target price to $202 per share and doubled down on the “buy” rating he has on the company’s stock.

Walmsley, in a note to investors, called Zillow a “secular post-COVID winner,” according to MarketWatch, specifically singling out the company’s “Partner Leads” and “Flex” programs, which are part of Zillow’s Premier Agent advertising program.

Zillow will report its earnings after markets close on Wednesday and will follow with an investor call at 5 p.m. ET.

In the third quarter of 2020, the company posted $657 million in consolidated revenue across all business segments, which handily beat expectations. It also posted $40 million in net income in the quarter, the most in company history and the first time the company posted a profit since 2017.

Email Patrick Kearns

Rich Barton | Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription