The newly public company revealed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings Tuesday that it expects to report $2.58 billion in revenue in 2020, down from the $4.7 billion in 2019.

The pandemic-induced pause of iBuyer transactions in the early days of COVID-19 nearly slashed revenue in half for Opendoor in 2020. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the newly public company revealed Tuesday it expects to report approximately $2.58 billion in revenue in 2020, down from the $4.7 billion it reported in 2019.

The financials are still preliminary, with Opendoor’s first earnings report as a publicly traded company expected to come on March 4, at which time it will report both full-year 2020 and fourth-quarter results.

Opendoor also expects to report an adjusted loss of between $98 million and $103 million. Opendoor reported an adjusted net loss of $327 million in 2019.

The preliminary results are the first look at the full-year picture of just how significantly the pandemic slowed the iBuyer business, even as more and more Americans look to transact digitally.

Most of the nation’s iBuyer platforms — including Opendoor, Zillow Offers, Offerpad and RedfinNow — all paused homebuying as COVID-19 cases surged in March. The full pause only lasted a month, but transactions were slow to return as the iBuyers more carefully returned to markets on a rolling basis.

In the third quarter of 2020, for example, Zillow posted its lowest Zillow Offers revenue since the first quarter of 2019. 

Opendoor’s revelation that revenue is expected to plummet by nearly 50 percent for the year comes as the company looks to raise more capital through a new public offering of 24 million shares of common stock.

“Opendoor intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in increasing existing market penetration and to expand into new markets, and for working capital and general corporate purposes,” the company said in a release announcing the stock offering.

In the filing, the company specifically acknowledged plans to double the markets it serves in 2021. Opendoor is currently available in 21 markets, although the services it offers vary by market. 

Opendoor went public in December 2020 after merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company opened trading Wednesday with its stock valued at approximately $27 per share and a market cap north of $14.8 billion.

Email Patrick Kearns

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription