Professional photographs are great, but sometimes, there’s the issue of budget, time and nowadays, COVID-19. Luckily, you can still take superb headshots right in your own home. Here’s how.

Thinking of taking your headshot at home? Although there might be a few challenges, with a few tips and tricks, you’ll be able to get a result that’s as close to professional as possible.

Remember that professional photography does have its advantages, and professional photographers have years of training to help you get the best results. However, the method outlined below can give you a great do-it-yourself placeholder. Here’s everything you need to know.

The tools

An iPhone or a recent smartphone (set to portrait setting)

Lensa photo editor

Canva’s graphic design platform

A step ladder

A partner, friend or timer setting

Natural light

The method

To achieve this look, I researched a few color and outfit combinations. Think about colors or clothing combinations that you have received compliments on, and build on those.

Next, I played around with lighting in my home. I found that having natural light in front or to the side of me gave the best effect. I tried different windows, but the morning light in my living room was the best.

I grabbed my partner and asked them to hop up on a step ladder (to help the ’90s not look so far away). The height can often help achieve a more flattering angle, but you will have to test different levels for your best personal result. Do not get too close.

The best part? I stayed in my slippers the entire time — and it only took about 10 minutes of posing.

The edit

I did a basic crop before sending the original picture to Lensa. Lensa is my favorite photo-editing app for a few reasons. It gives studio-quality light adjustments, it’s affordable, and it’s super easy to use. There are some basic touch-up features, and I have found the results to be flattering on all subjects.

Next, I took the finished picture to Canva and uploaded it into the Instagram-sized template. Using the “effects” option, I removed the background. From there, I selected a few different backgrounds and then saved my final results.

The wrap-up

This was a fun project, but I still plan to get professional portraits done this spring. It’s important to note that you can find affordable ways to market and promote yourself when pro shots are just not in the budget or if time (or in-person photography during COVID-19) is a major factor.

Headshots should be updated at least every two years and should look similar to how you look in person. Headshots are a treat and an essential part of your branding and building your business. Try this method, and share your results!

By day, Rachael Hite helps agents develop their business. By night, she’s tweeting and blogging. Feel free to tweet her @rachaelhite.