Feeling a little drab? Need a root touchup? Starting to look like a hippie? Quarantine is rough on the beauty routine and basic upkeep, but worry not! We’ve pulled together some of the top BeauTubers’ (that’s beauty + YouTuber) advice on how to keep it cute while staying at home.

You know all the jokes about working from home: Sitting in your robe all day, letting yourself go and generally watching your professional image fall by the wayside. In the current environment, where your regular salon may no longer be open and your nail tech may be practicing self-quarantine, keeping up your personal care regime may be even harder.

Self-care is important for keeping spirits up during social distancing, so we looked for some of the best beauty YouTubers — or BeauTubers — with expertise in hair, skin, nails and more to help you look and feel your best in the weeks to come.

Hair care

Taking care of your hair can be a hassle when you are stuck at home and unable to get to the salon. Here are some YouTubers who specialize in hair styling and grooming. You may find DIY ways to maintain your current look or choose instead to simplify your style and make it more manageable.

Hair cuts and styles

Fashionistas is a great channel with a variety of hair care ideas, from cutting your own hair to creating the perfect ponytail. In addition, there’s a whole playlist devoted to the “messy bun,” the most important work-from-home accessory.

For men, there are a variety of DIY haircut tutorials, including Tips for Clips with haircuts as well as ideas on maintaining and shaping your beard. You’ll find a host of ideas at the4thken for fades and waves, including a review of clippers if you are just starting to DIY.

Hair dying

Ellebangs is a professional hairdresser and colorist, and her channel is full of tips for not only coloring hair, but toning it in order to achieve the best possible results. In addition, she provides tutorials on styling and instructions for specific styling tools so that you can achieve salon-like styles at home.

Natural hair

If your standing salon appointment is no longer available, you may be looking for styling options for your natural hair. Lifestyle and natural hair guru TheChicNatural offers hair, health and home advice on her channel. In addition, she offers great vegan meal options if you’re trying to plan some meatless meals during your time at home.

Manicures

Nail tutorials are always popular on YouTube, and two of the most influential artists are Nail Career Education and Simply Nailogical. While both have their share of wild looks, you’ll also find great basic tutorials whether you’re trying to grow out your own nails or are looking for beginner instruction for acrylics.

Skin care

Dermatologist DrLiv offers great tips for skin care, including the types of foods that can affect your skin. TheBeautyBreakdown features Morgan Alison Stewart, with an emphasis on uber-popular Korean skincare regimes and product reviews. This is the perfect channel whether you’re a skincare snob or just want to learn more about the newest products on the market.

And if you’re brave enough to try waxing at home, Abetweene has all the intel you’ll need.

Makeup

One of the OG BeauTubers, Tati Westbrook’s channel GlamLifeGuru has something for everyone, with makeup tutorials ranging from the priciest specialty products to drugstore faves. You’ll always find something useful and learn something new, whether it’s finding the perfect nude lipstick or learning how to organize your makeup (she has an entire makeup room).

Jackie Aina is another glam beauty guru, with everything from product demos to tutorials. Even if you’re not into makeup, you’ll be inspired by her energy, enthusiasm and fabulous sense of humor.

Tryouts

In something of her own category is YouTube influencer Safiya Nygaard. She’s not specifically focused on one type of content, but tends to gravitate toward beauty, fashion and travel, as well as subscription boxes and services.

One of the best things about Safiya’s channel is her commitment: She’ll try out a skincare routine for a solid month to see what really works or melt every lipstick at Sephora down to find out what the dominant color is. Her videos offer a great way for you to see what it’s like to really live with a new look or a new routine.

Optimize work from home

While you’re at it, keep your workspace cute, too. Check out work-from-home guru Amy Landino of Amy TV for tips on organization and productivity when you’re working from home. She’ll inspire you to keep it professional and help you develop daily habits and routines that will serve you well during the days ahead.

Feeling inspired by these videos?

Maybe you can’t get out and network, but you can spend some time developing your online presence. If you’ve been putting off video content — or have only done some basic videos with your phone — it’s time to optimize your videos and make them look more professional. Think Media provides everything from basic tutorials to editing and algorithm hacks.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.