Susan Daimler is stepping into the role of president while Jeremy Wacksman will continue on as chief operating officer in a bid to focus the company’s “end-to-end” experience.

Two longtime Zillow executives are moving into new roles as the company continues its shift towards creating an “end-to-end” real estate experience. On Monday, the company announced that Jeremy Wacksman is being promoted to the role of chief operating officer while former Senior Vice President of Premier Agent Susan Daimler would succeed Wacksman as president of Zillow.

Jeremy Wacksman | Photo credit: Zillow

The shift also signals and internal realignment within the company in an attempt to create more lines of connectivity throughout the company’s core business focuses and platforms, including Premier Agent and Zillow Offers.

Wacksman, who’s served at the company for more than a decade, will be tasked with overseeing that reorganization and bridging the gaps that exist between Zillow’s products. The role of chief operating officer had been vacant since Amy Bohutinsky left the company in October 2018. 

“[Wacksman] has been an extraordinary leader and strategist over his 11-year tenure at Zillow, consistently achieving results and demonstrating Zillow’s core values,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said in a statement. “I have full confidence that [Wacksman] and Zillow’s senior leadership are now organized to deliver on an integrated customer transaction experience. I’m thrilled to continue leading this talented management team as we help customers unlock life’s next chapter.”

Susan Daimler | Photo credit: Zillow

Daimler, who’s been with Zillow since 2012, will move into the role vacated by Wacksman. Most recently the head of the company’s Premier Agent advertising program, Daimler will be tasked with leading a now-integrated product team that’s focused on serving both buyers and sellers alike. She’ll continue to manage the Premier Agent business as well as Zillow’s New York City-centric portal StreetEasy.

“[Daimler] is an important and deeply influential voice in the real estate industry and a highly respected leader within the company, for good reason,” Barton said. “She has a track record of driving great results and keeping a relentless focus on our customers and our partners.”

It’s the company’s second big high-level leadership shuffle in the past 18 aimed months aimed at creating more synergy between several of the company’s functions in an effort to create a more end-to-end experience for consumers.

In November 2019, Zillow announced it was shuffling the oversight of the company’s segments in wake of the departure of Greg Schwartz, formerly Zillow’s president of media and marketplace. The company didn’t replace Schwartz’s role directly, rather it assigned Wacksman the role of president, the one that Daimler is now set to fill.

Developing…

