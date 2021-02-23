Sacramento-based MetroList adds four counties to its footprint and members of the Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors MLS gain more exposure to list and sell homes in the region

The largest multiple listing service in Northern California is getting bigger.

Sacramento, California-based MetroList Services, which has about 21,500 subscribers, acquired the Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors MLS at the end of 2020, adding four counties to its footprint. The deal is part of a multi-year trend of consolidation among MLSs looking to provide better services and achieve economies of scale for their agent, broker and appraiser members.

SYAOR MLS was founded in 1967 and has about about 650 subscribers. Once the transition of SYAOR MLS to MetroList is complete in the second quarter of 2021, the former will be shut down, though SYAOR’s Yuba City office will become a MetroList Administrative Center where its staff will continue to provide association and MLS-related services to their members, according to MetroList.

“We are pleased to expand our geographic market area and deliver MLS services to our neighbors in Sutter, Yuba, Butte and Colusa counties,” said Bill Miller, MetroList CEO, in a statement. “As the largest MLS in Northern California, MetroList provides a robust line of products and value-added benefits to help our subscribers grow and prosper in their real estate business.”

With the acquisition, SYAOR MLS members will have greater exposure to list and sell properties throughout Northern California, according to a press release. The deal brings the number of counties MetroList serves to 13, covering more than 12,000 square miles. MetroList is also part of the NORCAL MLS Alliance, which launched last month and provides the subscribers of seven MLSs access to thousands of listings in 22 counties with a single login.

“MetroList has a proven track record of being at the forefront of delivering the highest quality real estate technology and customer service,” said Liz Powell Skutley, 2020 president of SYAOR, in a statement. “As a result of this collaboration, our SYAOR member agents will have access to comprehensive tools that will enable them more efficiency and cost savings in their business.”

MetroList’s services include access to statewide property tax records, market trends, mobile app solutions, local administrative service centers, IDX data feeds, high quality technical support, year-round training and education, public facing websites metrolistpro.com and metrolistmls.com and the Real Safe Agent crime prevention system, the MLS said.

Both MLSs use Rapattoni’s MLS platform and a MetroList spokesperson told Inman via email that about 95 SYAOR MLS members are already MetroList subscribers. SYAOR MLS has about 500 listings on average per month and all of its historical listing data came with the acquisition.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter