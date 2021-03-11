The launch of a new suite of products continue Mainframe’s ongoing efforts to improve the real estate experience by leaning more on technology.

Mainframe Real Estate, a tech-oriented brokerage based in the Orlando, Florida, area, on Thursday unveiled a suite of new technology tools, including websites for its agents and a proprietary e-signature platform.

The company’s announcement has multiple parts, but the takeaway is that Mainframe is continuing to proactively position itself as one of a handful of indie brokerages that put technology front and center in their operations.

The first part of the announcement is that the company has launched a new product it calls Marketing Center. In a statement, Mainframe described the product as the “central location” of its Automated Backend Software, or ABE. The statement adds that the Marketing Center let’s agents “order yard signs, listing photography, print materials, and instant digital graphics through the cutting-edge feature called Click Marketing.”

Along with the Marketing Center, the ABE also now includes new document editing and management features and other tools.

Sean Frank, Mainframe’s founder and CEO, told Inman in an email that the tool went live about a month ago.

In addition to the Marketing Center, Mainframe also announced Thursday that it is debuting a redesigned e-signature feature that is “more intuitive and faster than ever,” according to the statement.

Frank explained that Mainframe decided to build it’s own e-signature product after finding “huge limitations with trying to integrate into the big third-party providers.”

“Those providers such as Docusign simply would not let us create all the features that we wanted to,” he continued.

Among the things Mainframe has opted to build into its own platform is the ability to “create a signing experience on our website instead of it redirecting to a third-party,” as well as “creating customer libraries, password protecting documents for customers, and much more,” Frank said.

“Our software also automates tons of actions based on when documents are signed and automatically generates require documents for the agents based on the specifics of every transaction,” he added. “Also, being 100 percent in control of our own technology has always served us better than dealing with the limitations of a third-party provider.”

Thursday’s statement also included the revelation that the “Mainframe Real Estate website will transform into an agent-branded website for every agent at the company.”

“This will allow agents to have the feature-rich capabilities of the company site but will appear as their own site for customers and industry professionals,” the statement adds.

Frank said both the agent websites and the e-signature platform are currently in a beta testing phase and will be widely available to the company’s agents in three months.

Frank first founded Mainframe in 2012 with the idea that he could inject more technology into a real estate brokerage. The company has focused on hiring high-volume agents, and today has an expansive suite of technology services that it’s more than 50 agents can take advantage of.

