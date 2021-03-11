The company’s S-1 filing emphasized its agent-facing tools as it prepares to go public.

Compass announced Thursday the launch of new listing presentation templates as part of the company’s proprietary marketing center tool for agents. The new product comes as the company prepares to go public and is using its ability to build agent-facing tools in its pitch to prospective investors.

“Our ambition is to provide agents everything they need to serve their clients, grow their business, and realize their entrepreneurial potential, all in one place,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said, in the company’s S-1 filing. “Simple, seamless, and integrated.”

“We are replacing today’s complex, paper-driven home-buying and selling process with an all-digital, end-to-end platform that empowers real estate agents to deliver an exceptional experience to every buyer and seller.”

The new listing tool is aimed at aiding agents in the creation of “bespoke, customized and data-driven” listing presentations in mere minutes, the company said in a release.

In Compass’ marketing center, agents can customize the number of pages, fonts and logos, objects and more in pre-made templates. Those pre-made templates are both local and national, so agents can show clients data and imagery that pertains to their local market.

The data that powers the listing presentations are continually updated by Compass’ product and engineering team.

The Compass product and engineering team partnered with real estate agents across the country to develop the tool, the company said in a release.

Compass has spent much of the last year rolling out new product features and has made platform development a key part of its pitch going back to its 2019 Series G funding round.

Even as the company was enduring major layoffs and restructuring in early 2020, the company was continuing to bolster its product and engineering team which has hubs across the U.S. and in India.

“The traditional brokerage firm model provided agents with support and services in the pre-internet era,” Reffkin said in the filing. “In a world increasingly powered by technology, Compass is creating the agent support and services platform of the future.”

“A cloud-native, mobile, AI-powered platform that simplifies the experience for everyone and empowers all agent workflows — prospecting, listing, pricing, marketing, searching, touring, collaborating with buyers and sellers, managing offers and the transaction closing, and more.”

Email Patrick Kearns