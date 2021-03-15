In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

As a founding partner of the Belvedere Advisors Team at NYC’s Compass, Ante Jakic works with some of the most exciting luxury properties in the world. His most important qualities? A passion for people and a sincere interest in who they are and how they live.

How long have you been in the business?

A decade ago. I’ve always loved homes — seeing them and meeting the people who lived in them. I am so nosey in that regard … and some of the most fabulous people you meet live so weirdly, and that makes it so exciting.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself still selling New York City real estate and probably an alternative market as well.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Never judge a book by its cover!

How did you learn it?

It’s actually pretty funny, I went to meet a seller to sell a townhouse in Chelsea, and I was expecting it to be a beautiful townhouse with a tree and all of the other attributes one would envision of a quintessential New York townhouse.

When I arrived, it was everything but that — totally not what I had in my head. It had been on the market with another agency and agent for two years for $5 million, and when I came to speak to the seller who was referred to me, he told me he wanted $7 million.

At that point, the market was so hot, and I knew I had a chance at selling it if I did something different. Long story short, the house I didn’t find to be so appealing sold for $7 million in three business days. There is a buyer for everything, and you can never judge a book by its cover.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Persistence beats resistance. And if you don’t love, care for and meet people and appreciate NY architecture and lifestyle, you can’t survive in the real estate business in this city that is driven by high-paced lifestyles, high-profile individuals and extreme circumstances.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.