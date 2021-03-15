In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Ante Jakic

As a founding partner of the Belvedere Advisors Team at NYC’s Compass, Ante Jakic works with some of the most exciting luxury properties in the world. His most important qualities? A passion for people and a sincere interest in who they are and how they live.

How long have you been in the business?

A decade ago. I’ve always loved homes — seeing them and meeting the people who lived in them. I am so nosey in that regard … and some of the most fabulous people you meet live so weirdly, and that makes it so exciting. 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself still selling New York City real estate and probably an alternative market as well. 

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Never judge a book by its cover!

How did you learn it?

It’s actually pretty funny, I went to meet a seller to sell a townhouse in Chelsea, and I was expecting it to be a beautiful townhouse with a tree and all of the other attributes one would envision of a quintessential New York townhouse.

When I arrived, it was everything but that — totally not what I had in my head. It had been on the market with another agency and agent for two years for $5 million, and when I came to speak to the seller who was referred to me, he told me he wanted $7 million.

At that point, the market was so hot, and I knew I had a chance at selling it if I did something different. Long story short, the house I didn’t find to be so appealing sold for $7 million in three business days. There is a buyer for everything, and you can never judge a book by its cover.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Persistence beats resistance. And if you don’t love, care for and meet people and appreciate NY architecture and lifestyle, you can’t survive in the real estate business in this city that is driven by high-paced lifestyles, high-profile individuals and extreme circumstances. 

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on  FacebookTwitterInstagram  and YouTube.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription