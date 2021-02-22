In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Growing up with family and friends in the real estate and development business, Jared Halpern learned early on about the opportunities and possibilities inherent in the industry.

Through his early experiences working alongside heavy-hitting NYC brokers and collaborating with agents in the Hamptons, Long Island, Miami, and Los Angeles, Halpern found out that stick-to-itiveness is often a powerful differentiator.

How long have you been in the business?

I joined Douglas Elliman in the summer of 2014 as an intern to Yuval Greenblatt (sales manager). After that summer I became a full-time agent on The Adam Rothman Team, and in March 2019, I joined The Michael Lorber Team to work alongside Michael and Alexander Boriskin.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself continuing to be a residential broker as well as investing and developing on the side.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Be relentless. Never stop following up. Don’t harass or annoy, but keep in touch with clients. Let them know when something changes with a property they had their eye on or if something significant happens in the market.

How did you learn it?

Most recently, I learned it on a $7 million new development deal I am in contract for. I first showed the buyer the building about six months ago, and he fell in love with one of the penthouses; however, it was early in his search, and he wasn’t ready. Every few weeks, I would reach out to the sales agent to see if it were still available and what was going on with it.

After the New Year, I checked back in, and due to the constant interest I was showing (even though the buyer didn’t know), she extended us the courtesy of letting us know about a promotion they were going to launch in a few weeks. I let my buyer know, and he was happy to hear. And we went back to see it. We made an offer, including the promotion they were going to launch, and we are now in contract.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Constantly provide people with information and data. Even if they don’t seem like numbers people, they want to know what’s going on. And always remind those closest to you what you do for a living. All it takes is one introduction.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

