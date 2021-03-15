With the expansion the real estate services company is bringing its offering to nearly 300 new ZIP codes.

Offerpad announced Monday it’s launching its entire suite of real estate services — which includes an iBuying and listing services option — in both Denver and Nashville, two of the nation’s hottest and most competitive housing markets.

Brian Bair | Photo credit: Offerpad

The company first announced it was eyeing the two markets back in December and Monday revealed the full scope of its offerings in those markets. While the company gained its reputation as a direct-to-consumer homebuying and selling platform, it launched listing services last summer and continues to scale up its homebuilder partnerships.

“We’re known for providing quick competitive cash offers, which will always remain a core offering,” Brian Bair, Offerpad’s founder and CEO, said in a statement back in December. “For new customers in Denver and Nashville looking to list their home, Offerpad is by far the most advanced way to maximize a home’s value on the open market.”

“Our 100 percent free, show-ready home services, matched with our home improvement advance program and back-up instant cash offer, are unparalleled.”

Offerpad’s direct-to-consumer platform gives homebuyers the option to take an all-cash quick close offer, but the company will face stiff competition for its services in the two markets, as Zillow Offers and Opendoor already have an established presence in both metros.

Offerpad is expanding beyond just Nashville with its middle Tennessee footprint, setting up shop in roughly 120 local ZIP codes, extending “as far north as the state line, south past Columbia, from Dickson in the west, to Watertown in the east open to sellers in virtually all cities, towns, and neighborhoods in between,” a spokesperson for Opendoor told Inman.

In Colorado, the company’s presence now extends to about 50 cities and towns surrounding Denver, including 165 ZIP codes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

“After a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis where we blend traditional MLS and trending market data, as well as leverage our unique internal insights on what we know works well for our business model, Denver and Nashville more than meet that criteria for our company’s aggressive growth agenda,” Matt Brohn, Offerpad’s vice president of strategic initiatives, said in a statement back in December.

Email Patrick Kearns

Offerpad
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription