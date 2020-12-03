The deal with New Home Star is a first for Offerpad, whose Homebuilder Alliance program counts more than a dozen direct builder partnerships but, until now, no sales firms.

Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program is partnering with New Home Star, a company that claims to be the nation’s largest seller of new private homes, it was announced Thursday.

Unlike previous Offerpad partnerships, New Home Star isn’t a builder but, instead, a national sales and consulting firm that works with builders to provide new home sales, marketing and technology.

It’s a first for Offerpad, whose Homebuilder Alliance program counts more than a dozen direct builder partnerships across the country but, until now, no sales firms. Competitors Opendoor and Zillow also count some of the nation’s top builders as partners.

“Our overarching mission at Offerpad is to provide the best and easiest real estate experiences,” Kyle Rush, national director of Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance, said in a statement. “This unique, exclusive partnership allows Offerpad to reach many more people who are hoping for exactly that when buying new construction while selling their existing home.”

“New Home Star is similarly focused on providing great experiences for their clients,” Rush added.

Through the partnership, New Home Star clients will have access to the full suite of homebuying and selling options in Offerpad’s portfolio, including direct-to-consumer homebuying, a traditional listing service and concierge services.

New Home Star, which was founded in 2008, boasts partnerships with some of the biggest builders in the country, including, Toll Brothers, William Ryan Homes, Galley Homes, Inland Homes and Casa Casita.

“At New Home Star, our reputation is built on serving new home buyers and our builders in premium ways that add value,” New Home Star founder David Rice said in a statement. “Our partnership with Offerpad, who also provides unique value propositions in the real estate industry, will allow customers more ease and certainty for selling their existing home.”

The partnership is immediately active in Florida and will soon be live in Phoenix and San Antonio.

