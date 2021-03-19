This Tuesday’s March Connect Now event left me with a few takeaways, but as always, a theme usually starts to stand out among the conversations — so today’s post is about accepting a challenge. (If you missed the event, you can still get a ticket for all the replays, available for 30 days.)

Make relationships the center of everything you do. You know this. 

Brad Inman’s exploratory conversation with Pete Flint around the digitization of real estate, again reinforced:

  • No matter how far or how efficient technology becomes, it will never take the place of the relationships agents own
  • The emotional needs and wants of consumers are where agents provide the most value
  • Knowing how to scale those relationships without compromising on quality, intention and heart with a goal in mind. This is future-proofing your business to all the tech that will continue to make doing business easier for you, the consumer and multiply opportunities that arise  

Marketing yourself?

Market and nurture to your best relationship in your sphere. Best advice I’ve heard in a long time. WATCH

Marketing a listing?

Tell the whole story the way you can, and help the sellers move to list faster. I’m thinking concierge, ancillary services that enhance your client experience and attract the next client. Ready to attract more listings? WATCH

Expanding or starting your team?

Expand with your best network of relationships and people who believe what you do. Ask yourself these questions: WATCH

Building out your referral network

Create an intentional environment for those partnerships to grow. Ask yourself: Am I taking care of my agent referral network the way I take care of my own clients? Need tips? WATCH 

Fact: 78 percent of all agent business comes from repeat and referral business. (source: NAR)

Book Club

Finally, here a couple highlights from Book Club Conversation (which was amazing) here are the highlights:

  • “You do not rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems.” Quote from Atomic Habits by James Clear
  • Think about that for a minute. If you haven’t yet read this book, it’s worth every page. Next up: The Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick M. Lencioni

Other books: 

Until next time. (which is April 20!) Tix available now! 

See you soon!

Inman Connect
