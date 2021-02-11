Although Inman Connect January just came to a close, Season 2 of our Inman Connect Now digital event series begins in less than a week — and so much has happened.

Zillow’s big acquisition news with ShowingTime was huge

There are so many questions and not quite enough answers, yet. Is this a data play? A consumer move? A brokerage move? What happens now? Speculation is never quite as healthy as facts, so we’re asking Errol Samuelson of Zillow the hard questions LIVE at the event. I already know how many of you will pack the chat on this.

Another: How agents can ‘manufacture’ listing inventory with the right strategies

This came up at January’s Connect with my Morning Show chat — and we’re taking a deeper dive and workshopping the strategies together. It’s an incredibly competitive market across the country with record-low inventory. We need to generate business in new ways, while also managing the frayed nerves and pocketbooks of buyers. Let’s discuss with Joe Rand and his panel.

Speaking of client relationships, really having a stellar online presence attracts business, right? We’ll talk about how to really put yourself out there authentically with all the choices you have.

All these tech companies going public?

What do IPOs like Matterport, eXp, Opendoor, and the possibly imminent Compass IPO mean for the industry? Not only is venture capital funding real estate tech, but the public can too. Our own Clelia Peters, Inman staffer Patrick Kearns, and JP Morgan’s Sr. Analyst Anthony Paolone will get to the heart of all of this.

What else to expect

So, while some events are events, others are a collective of conversations and actionable takeaways that change how we do business and can only be shared by those living it every day. Digging deeper, sharing our experience knowledge together to navigate the future and get ideas. That’s what we’ll see on Thursday.

