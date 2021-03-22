In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

As the founder of The Chad Carroll Group, Chad Carroll has dedicated his work ethic and skill to building an impressive track record as a luxury real estate agent in the competitive South Florida market.

Now, as he grows his market reach and embarks on a new role as a luxury real estate developer, he’s putting the lessons he learned early in his career into operation — always expect the unexpected.

How long have you been in the business?

I moved to South Florida and entered the real estate business 12-plus years ago, working mainly on rentals during the crash in 2008. It was a crazy time to be in the industry, but I have always had a passion for architecture and a knack for sales and connecting with people.

I was determined to learn everything I could about the market and make a name for myself. I worked 16-hour days, seven days a week — and with a scarcity of jobs, I had no choice but to work hard and stand out. Everyone thought I was crazy for deciding to sell real estate during the recession, including my own family, but I have always been one to go against the grain.

I had faith in the South Florida market and knew that combined with my unremitting work ethic and background in marketing, I would succeed and come out on top.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself continuing to do what I do best: selling luxury real estate and leading the most impressive and dedicated team of agents in the business. The Carroll Group is the No. 4 team in Florida by sales volume — I want us to be No. 1.

We are continuing to expand along the East Coast. I am also transitioning into developing luxury homes and teaming up with leading architects and designers to deliver projects that are unlike anything else on the market.

Living and selling this lifestyle, I have a deep understanding of what luxury buyers are looking for. I have already acquired several lots and have plans in the works that I am extremely excited about.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Never count a deal done until it’s closed because anything can happen.

How did you learn it?

I have learned this time and time again through experience closing deals. I have had deals fall apart the day before and even the day of closing, for reasons out of my control. We have seen everything from buyer or seller change of heart to small furniture disputes that have blown up a whole deal.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Find a great mentor, and follow their direction. This is something I wish I had when I first started out, and I try to be a mentor for my team every day. Real estate is an extremely competitive business, and finding someone who can help guide and support you will make all the difference.

They have already made the mistakes and learned the lessons — experience through failure is how you become successful.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.