Realogy brand Corcoran Group announced on Monday that the brokerage’s agents located in New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida will now have access to RealVitalize, a home improvement resource for sellers.

The RealVitalize program offers full services to sellers when preparing to put their home on the market, including staging, kitchen upgrades, landscaping and more. A press release from Corcoran Group touts that the program includes “no up-front costs or hidden costs or interest fees.”

With RealVitalize, Corcoran clients are connected to top-rated local home improvement professionals through home care solutions company Angi in order to complete projects with vetted contractors.

“Corcoran agents are market experts and discerning sellers look to them for smart solutions on how to effectively sell their homes,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to bring RealVitalize to Corcoran, giving our agents another distinct and competitive advantage in their respective markets and ultimately, helping them grow their businesses. Sellers who choose to utilize the program will benefit from a convenient home improvement process that positions their home for maximum appeal.”

RealVitalize was initially launched in fall of 2019 through a partnership between NRT’s Coldwell Banker and HomeAdvisor as a pilot program to Coldwell Banker-branded brokerages of NRT in Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Orlando and Tampa in Florida. The program was then gradually rolled out to remaining affiliated agents over the course of 2020.

Each RealVitalize project conducted with Corcoran has a dedicated Angi project consultant who manages the project from beginning to end with pre-screened home improvement professionals. This delegation allows the seller agent to focus all their energy on marketing and selling their listing, Corcoran’s press release explains.

The new tool available to Corcoran agents and their sellers builds on Corcoran’s existing suite of marketing and tech tools for agents, including the brokerage’s learning platform, Agent Studio, which the company recently transitioned to a digital format in response to the pandemic.

Email Lillian Dickerson