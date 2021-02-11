The company celebrated one year of opening franchises by expanding its presence outside the United States for the first time, in the British Virgin Islands.

Corcoran is celebrating its one-year anniversary as a franchisor with a trip to the Virgin British Islands. The company announced Thursday the launch of Corcoran BVI, the first franchise outside of the U.S. for the young franchisor.

Pam Liebman | Credit: Corcoran

“The British Virgin Islands are some of the most beautiful in the world, and I’m thrilled that we are ushering in this next phase of our collective growth with Corcoran BVI as our first global affiliate,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“The islands’ unique positioning attracts clients from around the world who are looking for a true oasis, and expanding our reach to another established second-home market will continue to create exponential opportunities for our network of agents and clients alike.”

David Johnson, a 30-year real estate veteran and entrepreneur will lead Corcorvan BVI as its chairmain. Johnson is the founder of a brokerage in Bay Harbor, Michigan. and is an international real estate developer, now operating in the British Virgin Islands.

David Johnson | Photo credit: Bay Harbor

The brokerage will serve Oil Nut Bay in the North Sound of the British Virgin Islands and feature a development arm that aims to create “unique living environments that exist in ecological harmony with the land,” according to a press release.

The brokerage is set to open its doors on Feb. 25, 2021.

“Corcoran has been a leading real estate brand for nearly 50 years and we are excited to be their first global franchisee,” Johson said. “We knew aligning with Corcoran was the right choice because of its leading market position, the synergy between our lifestyle brands and their spectacular leadership.”

For Corcoran, the new franchise closes the company’s first year operating as a franchisor, the largest of which is Corcoran Global Living, its biggest franchise office.

Through the company’s own-side and franchise operations, Corcoran now has more than 90 offices and 4,000 affiliated agents.

