The new executives come from a variety of backgrounds and will now take the lead on legal issues, financial services and other topics. Here’s more on how CEO Carl Liebert is putting his stamp on the company.

Keller Williams announced Monday morning that it has hired four new top executives to fill key positions in its parent holding company KWx.

The new executives include Stacie Herron, who will serve as KWx’s chief legal officer, Dave Smith, who will serve as president of KWx’ Keller Home Financial Services (KHFS), TV Kumaresh, who will become head of strategy planning and integration, and Paige Gorman, the company’s new vice president of integration.

Prior to joining Keller Williams, the four new executives worked in a variety of industries including banking and insurance. In a statement Monday morning, Keller Williams CEO Carl Liebert said he is excited to bring the four new executives on board, adding that the company’s “leaders are focused on supporting our agents in growing their businesses and brands while providing their clients with world-class experiences as they search, buy and settle into their homes.”

“Building on our proud past, in collaboration with leaders who have been pivotal in our growth for decades, our newest team members signify our enduring commitment to delivering an unrivaled, seamless homeownership experience that extends beyond the transaction,” Liebert also said.

Herron comes to Keller Williams from real estate investment firm Brookfield Properties, where she served as an executive vice president and general counsel. She worked at the firm for 12 years (including 10 years at GGP, another firm that Brookfield acquired), and has also had roles as an attorney for OfficeMax and a Chicago-based law office.

In her new role, Herron will “lead the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of KWx’s legal, compliance and enterprise risk matters,” the company statement explained.

Dave Smith previously served as head of U.S. mortgages, CEO and president of CitiMortgage Inc., a subsidiary of banking giant Citibank. He spent more than 13 years at the company.

In his new role, Smith will be tasked with scaling and improving Keller Williams’ mortgage services, including Keller Mortgage, as well as insurance services provider Keller Covered, according to the company statement.

Kumaresh previously worked as a vice president at insurance provider USAA, where he oversaw projects related to strategy, product development and innovation. Before that, he worked at both Nationwide Insurance and at McKinsey and Company. He additionally has experience as a private equity expert.

At Keller Williams, Kumaresh’s job will involved translating and mapping “the core strategy that guides the operational plans, investments, outcomes and results for KWx,” the statement explained.

Immediately prior to joining Keller Williams, Gorman was a vice president focused on customer experience at Assurant Insurance, an enterprise insurance provider. She also previously worked at a vice president at USAA, where she focused on quality assurance and other projects. She ultimately spent more than 18 years at USAA.

Gorman’s job at Keller Williams will include advancing the company’s vision for a “seamless agent-driven consumer real estate experience” across the entire KWx ecosystem, the company statement explained.

“With Carl and this impressive team at KWx, we are best poised to deliver on the next set of milestones in our powerful vision we have set forth,” Keller, who co-founded Keller Williams and is now the company’s executive chairman, said. “Our commitment to perpetual innovation in partnership with our agents is stronger than ever.”

