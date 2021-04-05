Time-blocking is an incredible tool for real estate agents, especially those just getting into the industry. This practice encourages you to spend time on the items that have the most impact and ensures you are working at maximum productivity. Here’s how to get started.

We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

As a real estate agent, there are often many tasks to accomplish in one day, and it can sometimes be difficult to know where to even begin. Time management is essential in this fast-paced business, and I learned early on the value of mapping out as many moments of my day in advance as possible.

By dedicating specific time blocks for certain tasks and responsibilities, agents can boost productivity through focused work in specific allotments of time. For those new to the business especially, this practice can help you become better at spending your entire day on high-impact activities.

I’ve outlined my recommended time-blocking breakdown for new agents.

First, create a daily format

Approach your workweek by outlining essential items and slotting them for specific dates and times. From here, you can better dedicate focused energy to one job, rather than trying to do multiple assignments at once.

Doing this will improve your efficiency by adding intention and clarity to all your tasks at hand. Time-blocking can help new agents master the essential parts of the job and help them advance to new heights faster.

Start filling in your calendar

Whether you use a personal agenda you physically write in or an email/online calendar, go head and start mapping out every hour of your day, including basic activities like commuting and eating lunch.

As new agents learn to navigate the fast-pace of the job, they can stay focused on the high-impact tasks instead of reacting as new items come their way, which can be very overwhelming.

Once the appointments and dedicated meetings have been filled in, you can begin adding in less detailed items, such as organizing files or following-up with email leads.

Since there are so many smaller tasks that fall under key aspects of the job, grouping similar tasks together provides flexibility to catch up while attending to the must-do items of the business.

List out your client activities

One of the highest priorities of a real estate professional is serving clients. It is crucial to dedicate time to connect with existing clients and acquire new ones. This should be a high-priority activity every single day of the workweek.

In addition to blocking out time for this, agents should also schedule a period to confirm all meetings, phone calls and videoconferences a few days in advance. Time-blocking all client relations enables agents to be fully prepared to support clients in their real estate needs.

Identify and schedule matters of great importance

After your client activities have been locked in for the week, identify your top three business priorities for the week, and block them into your calendar. This is especially important for new agents since it helps propel their business forward and strategically grow in their career.

Consider adding items such as branding, marketing, social media and website updates, to name a few. By identifying the top priorities, agents can make meaningful progress and stay on track of their goals.

Be flexible

Keep in mind that the times reserved for each project can be flexible. Being flexible is one of the most important qualities of an agent and being able to adapt when necessary will only make the job easier.

If a client needs to re-schedule, take a look at the calendar and determine how you can make him/her a priority while getting other key tasks done. Know which items, such as website updates and social media management, can be easily arranged to ensure everything still gets done.

Time-blocking is an incredible tool for real estate agents, especially those just getting into the industry. This practice encourages you to spend time on the items that have the most impact and ensures you are working at maximum productivity.

For new agents starting out, time-blocking also helps provide a clear understanding of how you are currently spending your time and allows you to adjust quickly to ultimately work smarter and propel ahead.