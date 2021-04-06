Realogy and Keller Williams led T3 Sixty’s list of the top real estate enterprises and franchise brands by sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.

Real estate industry consulting and analysis firm T3 Sixty released on Tuesday its 2021 Enterprise 20 report, which ranks the industry’s top 20 enterprises and franchise brands by sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count.

The enterprise list accounts for a company’s brokerage and franchise wings, while the franchise brand list solely accounts for franchisors’ franchise performance.

Realogy and Keller Williams maintained the No. 1 spot on their respective lists, with Realogy leading the way for enterprises with $571.89 billion in sales volume for 2020. Meanwhile, Keller Williams stayed ahead of the franchise-brand pack with $387.55 billion in sales volume during the same time period.

Realogy was also No. 1 on the top enterprise lists by transaction sides (1,424,081) and agent count (190,700), as Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s International Realty, Corcoran Group, Century 21, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, and ERA are under its umbrella.

Keller Williams also clinched the lead spot on the top franchise brand lists by transaction sides (1,154,613) and agent count (160,717).

Keller Williams (as an enterprise), RE/MAX, HomeServices of America and Compass rounded out the top five of the top enterprises by sales volume. However, EXP World Holdings dethroned Compass on the subsequent enterprise lists with 39,058 agents completing 238,981 transactions in 2020.

Meanwhile, RE/MAX (as a franchise brand), Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Sotheby’s International Realty rounded out the top five franchise brands by sales volume. Century 21 knocked Sotheby’s International Realty out of the top five for transaction sides (359,430) and agent count (50,423).

Collectively, these companies accelerated their market share growth 1.3 percent year over year to 4 percent, which represents $2.1 trillion in sales volume and accounts for 54.9 percent of existing-home sales volume in 2020, when matched against the National Association of Realtors data.

“Real estate is the largest industry in the United States, measured by GDP, and its dominant players are becoming larger and larger,” T3 Sixty chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel said of the results, which are part of the company’s wide-ranging Real Estate Almanac.

The report noted this year’s results reflect the real estate industry’s resilience during the coronavirus pandemic as rock bottom mortgage rates, booming demand and tech advances kept transactions on track, despite the limit on in-person interactions.

“These top five [franchise] brands saw strong year-over-year sales volume increases, ranging from 8.8 to 32.1 percent, another example of how real estate thrived in a year that throttled many other industries,” the report read.

Email Marian McPherson