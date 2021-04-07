Former GoDaddy and Sirius XM executive Shannon Hodges will lead the company’s acquisition and resale growth goals as they aim to improve revenue post IPO.

Opendoor has tapped former GoDaddy and Sirius XM executive Shannon Hodges to become its new vice president of sales and support, according to a blog post published on Wednesday. Hodges will lead Opendoor’s acquisition and resale growth goals as the iBuyer works to improve its end-to-end consumer experience.

As part of his charge to lead Opendoor’s acquisition and resale growth goals, Hodges will work on increasing the company’s conversion and revenue, building a more robust sales and support staff, keeping consumers within the Opendoor sales ecosystem by taking on a “consultative” approach and improving collaboration between the company’s with marketing, product, and design divisions.

Before going to Opendoor, Hodges led GoDaddy’s International Care and Services Operations and SiriusXM’s Customer Care Support team. At both companies, the announcement noted, Hodges exceeded key performance indicators and vastly improved customer experiences.

In an emailed statement to Inman, Hodges said he’s excited to jump into the real estate industry during a time of evolution and growth. “Similar to what we’ve seen in other sectors like retail and auto, consumer adoption of digital experiences in real estate is on the rise,” Hodges said. “I’m excited to be a part of this evolution in the industry with Opendoor.”

“One of my primary goals in this role is to build trust with customers. When customers trust us, the business outcomes will follow,” he added.

“We believe our investments in our customer experience and the people who support it are paramount to creating the modern-day real estate transaction,” she added.

Hodges’ appointment is part of Opendoor’s latest efforts to shake up its c-suite. Prior to their December initial public offering (IPO), Opendoor hired new chief financial and chief investment officers Carrie Wheeler and Daniel Morillo. In January, Opendoor continued its hiring spree by naming ex-Marine Noah Beddome as its new chief information security officer (CISO) and Meyer Toolson as its first-ever chief customer officer.

The company also shored up its board of directors with Management Leadership for Tomorrow founder and CEO John Rice.

“Shannon brings to Opendoor deep customer-facing organizational experience and a demonstrated ability to deliver,” Opendoor Chief Customer Officer Megan Meyer Toolson said in the blog post. “As we continue to expand our reach to more consumers looking for a simple, certain, fast and trusted way to transact, Shannon and his team will be critical in ensuring our customers have the best possible experience and are able to focus on their next life chapter rather than the complexities of a traditional real estate transaction.”

