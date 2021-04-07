Former GoDaddy and Sirius XM executive Shannon Hodges will lead the company’s acquisition and resale growth goals as they aim to improve revenue post IPO.

Opendoor has tapped former GoDaddy and Sirius XM executive Shannon Hodges to become its new vice president of sales and support, according to a blog post published on Wednesday. Hodges will lead Opendoor’s acquisition and resale growth goals as the iBuyer works to improve its end-to-end consumer experience.

As part of his charge to lead Opendoor’s acquisition and resale growth goals, Hodges will work on increasing the company’s conversion and revenue, building a more robust sales and support staff, keeping consumers within the Opendoor sales ecosystem by taking on a “consultative” approach and improving collaboration between the company’s with marketing, product, and design divisions.

Before going to Opendoor, Hodges led GoDaddy’s International Care and Services Operations and SiriusXM’s Customer Care Support team. At both companies, the announcement noted, Hodges exceeded key performance indicators and vastly improved customer experiences.

Shannon Hodges

Shannon Hodges

In an emailed statement to Inman, Hodges said he’s excited to jump into the real estate industry during a time of evolution and growth. “Similar to what we’ve seen in other sectors like retail and auto, consumer adoption of digital experiences in real estate is on the rise,” Hodges said. “I’m excited to be a part of this evolution in the industry with Opendoor.”

“One of my primary goals in this role is to build trust with customers. When customers trust us, the business outcomes will follow,” he added.

“We believe our investments in our customer experience and the people who support it are paramount to creating the modern-day real estate transaction,” she added.

Hodges’ appointment is part of Opendoor’s latest efforts to shake up its c-suite. Prior to their December initial public offering (IPO), Opendoor hired new chief financial and chief investment officers Carrie Wheeler and Daniel Morillo.  In January, Opendoor continued its hiring spree by naming ex-Marine Noah Beddome as its new chief information security officer (CISO) and Meyer Toolson as its first-ever chief customer officer.

Megan Meyer Toolson (Credit: LinkedIn)

The company also shored up its board of directors with Management Leadership for Tomorrow founder and CEO John Rice.

“Shannon brings to Opendoor deep customer-facing organizational experience and a demonstrated ability to deliver,” Opendoor Chief Customer Officer Megan Meyer Toolson said in the blog post. “As we continue to expand our reach to more consumers looking for a simple, certain, fast and trusted way to transact, Shannon and his team will be critical in ensuring our customers have the best possible experience and are able to focus on their next life chapter rather than the complexities of a traditional real estate transaction.”

Email Marian McPherson

Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We want to help you make more money - right now. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription