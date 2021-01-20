Noah Beddome, the latest addition to Opendoor’s C-suite, will run the departments that protect consumer data.

Opendoor has hired a data security veteran and ex-Marine to serve as its chief information security officer (CISO), it was announced Wednesday.

In a newly created position, Noah Beddome will be tasked with protecting Opendoor’s data and technology infrastructure by managing its information security and information technology programs. He previously served as vice president of security engineering and an interim CISO for Datadog, a global cloud monitoring and security platform.

The move comes as Opendoor seeks to take additional steps in an effort to further protect the massive amount of consumer data that flows through its technology platform.

Ian Wong | Photo credit: Twitter

“At Opendoor, so much of what we do is rooted in data, from massive housing data sets to product analytics to customer information while they’re transacting with us,” Ian Wong, Opendoor’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “And an organization’s data is only as strong as the security protecting it.”

“Thousands of homebuyers and homeowners trust our platform to make buying and selling their home simpler and more convenient,” Wong added. “Protecting data is a job we don’t take lightly.”

In addition to his position at Datadog, Beddome also served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and worked in other information security and security consulting roles over the course of a decade.

“Beddome brings a motivated and collaborative spirit that is imperative to tackling unique and modern day security challenges, and he’s got the determination of a Marine,” Wong added. “His positive energy is abundant, and I’m thrilled to have him on board.”

Opendoor has spent the better part of the past six months shuffling and bolstering its C-suite while navigating the challenges of becoming a public company through a merger with a special purpose acquisition firm, or SPAC.

In September, the company announced that Carrie Wheeler, a former leader with TPG Capital and current Opendoor board member, was joining the firm as chief financial officer while the company’s top finance executive, Gautam Gupta, was leaving to start his own company.

In October, Daniel Morillo, a former executive at the global hedge fund and asset management firm Citadel, joined Opendoor as the iBuying giant’s first chief investment officer. In the newly created role, Morillo is now tasked with leading the company’s pricing and data science efforts.

Opendoor began trading publicly in December following its successful merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Email Patrick Kearns

iBuyers | Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We are less than 1 week away from Inman Connect! Get your ticket for $99 before prices go up next week.GET YOUR TICKET×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription