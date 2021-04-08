Agents throughout Century 21 Canada’s 400 offices will have access to MoxiWorks solutions through a portal called HUB21.

Real estate marketing and business software company MoxiWorks announced in a press release a new partnership that will provide members of Century 21 Canada with its full suite of web-based solutions.

Accessible through a portal designed specifically to service Century 21 Canada called HUB21, agents will be now be able to leverage a range of technologies, including its CRM MoxiEngage and MoxiTalent, a resource for helping teams and brokerages attract and retain the best agents.

MoxiWorks’ solutions rest within the MoxiCloud, an enterprise offering that allows multiple software products to operate parallel to one another and leverage relevant shared data to power multiple, connected systems.

MoxiWorks states CRM MoxiEngage has proven to increase customers’ annual gross commission income by an average of 41 percent.

In the press release, York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, said that a pandemic-stricken market pushed real estate organizations to rely more than ever on the efficiencies that technology like MoxiWorks could provide.

Automating communications to clients, managing virtual showings, presenting to prospects virtually and knowing who might want to move and when became critical to agents suddenly forced to deal with a new remote way to conduct business.

“Our new HUB21 platform is incredible technology,” Brian Rushton, executive vice president of Century 21 Canada, said. “Not only does it have everything an agent needs to be successful, the different segments of the platform work together, meaning our agents can spend time understanding their clients’ needs and delivering an excellent experience.”

MoxiWorks powers over 800 brokerages and more than 400,000 agents across North America, according to the release. That accounts for more than 20 percent of the transactions in the U.S.

Its partnership with Century 21 Canada through HUB21 will further expand their influence and reach.

Vancouver-based Century 21 Canada has been operating for more than 45 years. It has 400 offices across the country.

Last month, Entrepreneur Magazine named Century 21 Real Estate, LLC No. 1 on its list of Fastest Growing Franchises Worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Century 21 Canada and their agents,” Baur said.

Email Craig Rowe