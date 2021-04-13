After renting inLos Angeles during the pandemic, it looks like Madonna may be settling in the city for good. Earlier this week, the Queen of Pop shelled out $19.3 million on a swanky Hidden Hills property owned by The Weeknd.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter first listed his seven bedroom, 12,500-square-foot estate for $24.9 million last summer. He cut it in price by $6 million in December and, by April 6, the 62-year-old Material Girl had come out as an unexpected buyer of the property.

It’s a sprawling estate in one of the most expensive and celebrity-heavy parts of Los Angeles — wide double-doors open onto a grand entryway and double-height ceiling and leads into a white-walled interior, open floor plan, a window wall opening onto the backyard, dual master suites, a chef’s kitchen and an otherwise sleek and futuristic property.

The outside grounds boast three acres of lawns, a reflecting pool with a cabana, a two-bedroom guest house and hills that disguise the home from curious onlookers. Other amenities include a five-car auto gallery, a sprawling wine room lit up with LED lighting, a full-size basketball court and a fitness studio.

Angel Salvador of The Agency worked with The Weeknd while Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates represented Madonna. Madonna, who propelled to global fame in the 1980s with songs such as “Papa Don’t Preach” and “Like A Virgin,” has spent recent years living in New York before relocating to L.A. during the pandemic.

Abel Tesfaye, the Toronto-born musician known as The Weeknd, is one of the world’s best-selling artists. To date, he’s sold over 75 million records and brought home numerous Grammy, American Music Award and Billboard Music awards. He currently has an apartment in L.A.’s Beverly West luxury condo tower and rents a penthouse in Tribeca for $60,000 per month.

