The $156 million purchase should help the company continue its push into the world of residential real estate.

CoStar, a commercial real estate technology giant that has recently been moving aggressively into the residential space, announced Wednesday it’s acquiring listing website Homes.com.

In a statement, CoStar said it’s paying $156 million in cash for the site, which it described as “a well-recognized residential property listing and marketing portal that supports over 500,000 residential agents and brokers in the home sale process.”

CoStar founder and CEO Andrew Florance added in the statement that “we are excited to welcome the Homes.com team to the CoStar family.”

“We believe that the acquisition of Homes.com is highly complementary alongside Homesnap, the industry-leading workflow and marketing platform for residential real estate agents that we acquired in December last year,” Florance added. “The combination of Homes.com’s online portal and consumer traffic with Homesnap’s powerful mobile tools and highly effective agent marketing solutions has the potential to create a differentiated service that uniquely focuses on selling a house faster and at a better price, rather than just trying to take agent fees.”

CoStar, which for years has been a force in the commercial real estate world, picked up Homesnap for $250 million. The deal made waves in the real estate industry because it signaled the company’s commitment to residential, and because it put the firm in direct competition with Zillow.

In the months since, CoStar hasn’t slowed down it’s aggressive expansion plans. In January, it bought the URL houses.com to power its entry into the residential real estate industry.

CoStar also spent the early months of 2021 trying to buy CoreLogic.

Developing…

