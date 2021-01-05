The company, which has signaled a move into residential real estate in recent months, plans to develop a national marketplace for agents.

CoStar Group has acquired the URL houses.com to power its entry into the residential real estate industry, it was announced late last month.

The goal, according to the press release announcing the acquisition, is to “develop a vibrant national marketplace for agents and owners to successfully sell homes without disenfranchising or disintermediating valuable real estate agents in the process,” the company said in a statement.

Andy Florance | Photo credit: CoStar

Houses.com will join CoStar Group’s portfolio of consumer-facing real estate websites, which includes commercial real estate sites Loopnet.com, Cityfeet.com and Showcase.com; multifamily listing portals Apartments.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com and Apartamentos.com; and land for sale websites with Land.com, LandsofAmerica.com, LandWatch.com and LandandFarm.com.

The acquisition of the houses.com URL came one day after the Federal Trade Commission officially cleared the path for CoStar Group to acquire residential real estate listing portal and technology company Homesnap.

The $250 million acquisition was announced in November as CoStar Group’s entry into the residential real estate space.

“Adding Homesnap to CoStar Group’s network provides significant complementary value to our existing arsenal of broker and agent-centric tools, directly benefiting the entire industry,” CoStar Group founder and CEO Andy Florance said in a statement. “We share a common goal of strengthening connections that drive the real estate industry forward and are excited that regulatory review was completed so rapidly, allowing us to close this transaction quickly.”

Florance hasn’t been shy about his ambitions to move into the residential real estate space and take on industry giant Zillow. Homesnap is even reportedly working along with the Real Estate Board of New York to create an alternative to the Zillow-owned StreetEasy portal in New York City. 

At the same time, the FTC put an apparent halt to CoStar’s attempted acquisition of rival RentPath. The FTC filed a lawsuit late last month alleging the acquisition would increase concentration and eliminate competition in the rental listing space.

Email Patrick Kearns

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year. Offer expires tonight.SEE THE DEALS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription