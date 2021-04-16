It’s a classic dilemma that’s a staple of every personal finance guru’s content diet: Use a financial windfall to pay off your mortgage, or invest?

If your name is Jim Cramer and you make a living giving people investment advice on TV, expect to be roasted if your answer is pay off your mortgage — particularly when rates are still near historic lows.

The CNBC Mad Money host revealed that after buying “a lot of bitcoin” back when it was at $12,000, he’s been selling “all the way up” and has now unloaded about half of his position.

With bitcoin now trading above $60,000, Cramer said his bitcoin profits allowed him to pay off his mortgage this week.

Jim Cramer | CNBC

“I now own a house, lock, stock and barrel, because I bought this currency (bitcoin),” Cramer said. “So … I don’t know, I think I won!”

Cramer joked that he might have been the only “natural seller” of bitcoin this week — somebody who actually owns the virtual currency, as opposed to riskier options or derivatives that can be subject to forced sales or margin calls.

“But it was so great to pay off a mortgage. It was like, phony money paying for real money!” he said while appearing on “Squawk on the Street.”

Cramer said he knew his revelation would “make a lot of people angry,” but he “decided to become an apostate” anyway.

Sure enough, critics were quick to pounce on Twitter:

Assuming that Cramer would probably have been paying only about 3 percent interest on his mortgage, @HodlDepot questioned whether he’d be better off investing the money that’s now tied up in his home:

With interest rates near historic lows, “It’s like the mortgage is the asset while the house is the liability,” @marenaltman quipped:

Another critic, @JoshManMode, let a meme do the talking:

If Cramer is having any regrets, @beeforbacon1 suggested a quick fix:

What’s your take? Was Cramer smart to retire his home loan, or is this a good time to have a mortgage and an aggressive investment strategy?

Email Matt Carter

mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription