The company is getting a new chief financial officer and a new chief people officer as well as a new head of business development.

Keller Williams continued its executive hiring streak Monday when it announced that it had hired two new C-suite leaders, as well as a new head of business development.

The new hires include Mark Foley, who will serve as chief people officer for Keller Williams holding company KWx, and Stacie Shirley, who will serve as chief financial officer (CFO) at KWx. Additionally, the company has hired Travis Peace, whose title will be head of business development and relationships.

Mark Foley

In a statement announcing the new hires, Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller said that “our enduring commitment to amassing the talent to best drive our vision for the future of real estate is clear.”

Immediately prior to joining Keller Williams this month, Foley spent two years as the president of a human resources consulting firm.

Before that, he worked for more than five and a half years as the chief people officer and senior vice president of Raley’s, a grocery store chain in California. He has also had leadership roles at 24 Hour Fitness, and did an earlier 1o-year stint at Raley’s as well.

Stacie Shirley

Shirley joins Keller Williams from home products retailer Tuesday Morning, where she was an executive vice president and CFO for nearly five and a half years.

Prior to her time at Tuesday Morning, Shirley held multiple high level leadership positions at retailer Neiman Marcus, where she worked for more than 14 years.

Beginning in the early 1990s, she also worked as a vice president at computer retailer CompUSA.

Travis Peace

Peace previously worked as the senior vice president of mortgage at financial technology startup Tomo. He also spent more than a decade in leadership positions at USAA, which provides insurance and financial services to members of the U.S. military.

The three new hires are joining Keller Williams less than a month after the company announced several other high-level appointments, including a new chief legal officer. And in October, the company appointed Carl Liebert to serve as its new chief executive officer — a move that subsequently shifted co-founder Gary Keller from CEO of Keller Williams to executive chairman at KWx.

Liebert’s hiring came at the same time that the company announced it was forming KWx, which includes Keller Williams itself as well as Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, and Keller Home Financial Services.

The shakeups have prompted speculation that the company may hold an initial public offering in the near future.

When asked Monday about potentially going public, a spokesperson told Inman that Keller Williams understands that there is speculation on the subject, but that right now the company “is focused on creating alignment, scale and efficiencies across our Keller Williams ecosystem.”

“And, with the addition of our latest world-class executives, we’re again showing our deep commitment to providing the best agent-driven, integrated consumer experience in real estate,” the spokesperson added. “The formation of KWx gets us there faster.”

Carl Liebert

Liebert similarly expressed optimism about the new hires.

“As we continue forward with our vision to provide a seamless homeownership experience that extends beyond the transaction,” Liebert said in a statement, “I’m confident in the leadership of Mark, Stacie, and Travis — along with the combined strength of our leaders across our KW ecosystem to further fuel our strong culture, innovative technology, and record-setting growth.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription