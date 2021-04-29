Marler & Marler has been in operation since 1858. The acquisition adds some of London’s most exclusive neighborhoods to the brokerage’s network.

The United Kingdom outpost of Warren Buffett’s global real estate company Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has acquired the 163-year-old London estate agency Marler & Marler.

The company’s acquisition will expand BHHS’ presence across prime central London just three years after entering the U.K. market, and just five years after going international. This acquisition will also add some of London’s most exclusive neighborhoods to its markets including Knightsbridge, Kensington, South Kensington, Belgravia and Chelsea.

“Strategically, a presence south of Hyde Park absolutely had to be our first port of call as we develop the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in London,” Samuel Bikhit, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London and Martin Bikhit, managing director, said in a statement. “The prominent Sloane Street location of Marler & Marler gives us coverage of London’s true super-prime neighborhoods and markets, within which our now hugely expanded global client base regularly seek our assistance in finding new homes.”

The company has offices in Marylebone, Hyde Park and Kings Cross trading under its London Kay & Co brand. The new location will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London Marler & Marler.

“We hugely admire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ mantra of ‘relationships over transactions’ and their ‘forever agent’ ideology of which they have become revered around the world,” Marler & Marler Partners Mark Greenland and Alun Jones said. “We are truly excited about the exceptional opportunity the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand represents and we look forward to expanding the business both in London and nationally – thanks to the global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – and embarking on this new chapter.”

This is just the first in a series of planned expansions. The company’s goal is to add up to ten more offices in London over the next ten year, and it plans to achieve its goal through acquisitions and joint ventures with other agencies.

Founded by billionaire Warren Buffet in 2013, the company has since built a roster of over 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices around the world. Key territories include the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, UAE and India.

