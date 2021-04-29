Compass will enter the market with 55 agents representing $420 million in 2020 sales volume. This is the third new market Compass has added in April.

April has been a whirlwind month for Compass with an IPO and a string of new market launches along the East Coast. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, is the brokerage’s latest addition, just as Apple announced its plans to build a $1 billion campus in the heart of the Southeast’s biggest tech tub.

Compass will enter the market with 55 agents representing $420 million in 2020 sales volume. Raleigh’s top producers Gretchen Coley, Linda Trevor, David Worters, Debbie Van Horn, Margaret Struble, Susan Ungerleider, Chloë Seymore and Johnny Chappell are joining Compass as principal agents.

The agents will be split across two offices in Raleigh and Durham, with the Durham office opening in the coming weeks.

Kim Harris Campbell | Credit: LinkedIn

“It is an honor to partner with this talented group of founding agents to build Compass Raleigh-Durham,” Compass Regional President Kim Harris Campbell said in a prepared statement. “Even more impressive than their market-leading track records is their dedication to guiding clients through the real estate process with empathy and integrity.”

“We look forward to super-charging their businesses with Compass’ proprietary technology and programs,” Harris Campbell added.

Gretchen Coley and Linda Trevor are the leaders of two of Raleigh-Durham’s most profitable teams, with both collectively raking in $189 million in 2020 sales volume, according to the release.

Gretchen Coley

“I’m always looking for cutting-edge and innovative solutions that lead to better results for my clients. I was immediately impressed by Compass’ elevated marketing offerings and services designed to make us more effective and stand out in the region for our clients,” Coley said. “As I grow my team and evolve my business, I know Compass is the right partner to support us.”

Linda Trevor

“Compass understands that for me, working with clients is about service, not sales,” Trevor added. “I’m truly excited to partner with a company who is dedicated to fostering a collaborative culture and giving us tools to grow our business, allowing us more time to work on what we love — helping our clients.”

This month Compass has added 127 new agents to its ranks, who represent more than $1.8 billion in 2020 sales volume. The brokerage reignited market expansions in October 2020 after a two-year hiatus to focus on product launches. Compass paused again to focus on its IPO, but quickly announced launches in Tampa Bay, Florida; and Wilmington, Delaware, after its April 1 public debut.

