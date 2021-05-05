Accurate Group — a leading provider of digital appraisal, title and closing services to the mortgage industry — has acquired Florida-based Coast to Coast Title & Escrow, expanding Accurate Group’s presence in the Southeast and strengthening its national title insurance and closing capabilities.

Cleveland-based Accurate Group serves banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks and capital market firms nationwide. The company says it saw revenue and earnings hit new highs during the first quarter of 2021, driven by its innovations in alternative valuations and remote notarization and property inspections.

Coast to Coast, located in Seminole on the Gulf Coast, provides title and settlement services nationwide, as an agent of Fidelity National Title, WFG National Title Insurance Company, Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, and Old Republic.

Accurate Group is also acquiring Coast to Coast’s title and closing technology platform, which integrates with loan origination systems used by most lenders. Lenders using Calyx Point, LendingQB and Encompass to originate loans can pull Coast to Coast’s title and recording fees and order title insurance without leaving their system.



Coast to Coast Title & Escrow’s Brandon Livingston explains how lenders can use the company’s online portal.

“The acquisition comes at a time when we are realizing unprecedented demand for digitization of appraisal, title, closing and compliance services,” said Accurate Group CEO Paul Doman in a statement.

The acquisition “strengthens our ability to handle purchase mortgage closings in the southeast U.S. which is an incredible growth market. In addition, we gain a great new brand known for service and a title and closing technology platform which fits nicely with our focus on growing platform integrations and utilizing innovative technologies to bolster our suite of product offerings.”

Accurate Group’s offerings include:

Mobile inspection: In April 2020, as the pandemic made it harder to conduct inspections in person, Accurate Group’s inspection division, GroundWorks, launched Directed Remote Data Collection (DRDC). This technology solution enables homeowners to provide property data and photos remotely under the supervision of independent property data collectors. Accurate Group claims DRDC “is the only remote data collection and inspection solution with appraiser independence built in to ensure compliance.”

Remote only notary: Accurate Group’s notary solution, NotaryWorks, has been capable of “remote only” notarization since 2018, and has experienced strong growth as demand for digital closings increases. Video notary services and virtual closing rooms allow parties to securely sign and notarize documents from anywhere in the world, in the virtual presence of a licensed notary public.

Alternative valuations: Accurate Group’s ValueNet appraisal suite and is touted as an alternative to traditional appraisals, employing certified local appraisers with access to MLS data. The company says most of the largest U.S. banks are now using iValueNet, which adds an interior property inspection, photos and measurements.

“We could not have chosen a better partner with whom to grow and enhance our platforms and solutions for clients,” said Coast to Coast CEO Dustin Burtron, in a statement. “We look forward to working together to continue providing the excellent service to which our clients have become accustomed.”

