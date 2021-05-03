ProperSign was rated four stars by Inman, largely on the merits of its user experience design and Dynamic KBA, or knowledge-based authentication for signer identification.

Remote real estate closing company ProperSign has released a product called QuickSign, according to a press release.

The title-company technology is designed to speed the pace of electronic real estate closings in conjunction with its existing remote online notarization (RON) solution.

With QuickSign, users can add one or multiple signers, upload and tag documents, select the signing order, and send them off to be electronically signed, the release stated.

Title agents are able to prepare lengthy documents with a tagging system that indicates signature and initial fields. Tags are dynamic within QuickSign, meaning they can be edited up until the point of official signature.

ProperSign Vice President, Wyatt Long, said that QuickSign now enables title agents to have both an comprehensive digital signature solution and the ability to execute closings using RON. The new features also empower the user beyond real estate deals.

“And since there’s no limit to the number of documents you can execute through QuickSign, organizations can use it for sales contracts, legal or HR documents as well,” Long said.

ProperSign was rated 4 stars in 2020, largely on the merits of its user experience design and Dynamic KBA, or knowledge-based authentication for signer identification. ProperSign uses a drag-and-drop interface to assemble documents for e-closings, and the software automatically recognizes who needs to sign what and which document requires notarization.

There’s no added cost for QuickSign, and it’s now available for ProperSign customers.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.