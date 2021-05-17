Inman’s May Connect Now has been curated to unearth the most effective marketing strategies from top real estate professionals and decode the latest innovations in finance. Join us for interviews, workshops, and analysis that will elevate your growth strategy.

An effective marketing plan is a prerequisite for continued business growth, thanks to inventory shortages, increased buyer demand, an ever-changing financial landscape, and the proliferation of new marketing technologies. To create lasting relationships with your clients, it is key that you make sense of it all, choose what is right for you, and differentiate yourself constantly.

For our virtual event on May 18, our editorial and leadership teams have compiled content, curated sessions, and organized workshops to help you create that agile marketing strategy that simply gets results.

Start on the right note: Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community, will kick off the day with the Inman Connect Now Morning Show, full of inside information on what to expect throughout the day and how to make the most of it. Plus you’ll connect early with fellow attendees. 

Tune in for informative interviews: Brad Inman will start the General Session with Side CEO Guy Gal and Mosaik Real Estate’s Michelle Kim with a discussion on how agents can uncover the most profit-building opportunities in the current technology marketplace. Clelia Peters is hosting the first of a three-part series on disruptions in finance and will dive in with leaders in transaction facilitation, and Katie Kossev will bring insights from top agents on how to grow your social media presence.

Participate in interactive workshops: Spend your afternoon learning about tips to keep your messaging agile, how to maximize your Instagram engagement, creative tactics and tools to generate listings and leads, and how to keep track of your data by reading the fine print.

The line-up is impressive, and the agenda is packed. We look forward to seeing you online. Head on over here to reserve your spot before prices go up.

