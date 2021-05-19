The developer of the tallest residential tower in Brooklyn this week unveiled its jaw-dropping infinity pool — at 680 feet in the air, the tallest in the Western hemisphere.

Placed at the rooftop of 138 Willoughby St., the infinity pool is designed by architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox and offers panoramic views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. It sits at 680 feet, making it the highest pool in the Western Hemisphere but below the 964-foot pool at Address Beach Resort in Dubai in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Construction began in 2018 and opened to much fanfare to the residents of Brooklyn Point, whose condo units range from $900,000 to $3 million. The infinity pool will be open to residents from summer to fall each year and also include outdoor showers, deck space for dining and its own stargazing observatory amid the deck area.

The pool itself is made up of mosaic glass tiles and surrounded by a Brazilian ipe-wood deck filled with plants and flowers. Extell, the development firm that also worked on the 1,550-foot-tall Central Park Tower, also plans on adding a spa equipped with a sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms and a hot tub to the building’s pool area. “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Ryan Serhant is overseeing sales of the units.

“With soaring views of the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop, this pool is unprecedented and incomparable to anything else out there,” he told the New York Post. “It has over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities in addition to intelligent pricing. It is one of the best buys in Brooklyn and there is just so much to love about it.”

Brooklyn Point is one of the borough’s most luxurious towers — other amenities include a signature bar, salon, a chef’s demonstration kitchen, a wine library, a game lounge, a children’s playroom and an indoor saltwater swimming pool. In 2019, Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie bought the building’s penthouse for $3.9 million.

