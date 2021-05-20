After less than two months on the market, the Manhattan pied-à-terre of Dame Joan Collins has sold for $2 million.

Listed for $2.095 million in January, the three-bedroom, three-bath apartment at the 110 East 57th Street building known as the Dorchester entered contract in March, according to the New York Post. Located in the middle of New York’s Billionaires Row, the co-op was reportedly on the market for 52 days before it was snapped up and is only now going public.

Now 87, Collins bought it with her producer husband Percy Gibson in 2002 for an unknown amount, and used the property on her visits while maintaining a permanent residence in London.

Along with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the most distinguishing feature of the 8th-floor unit are its closets. There are a total of 16 of them throughout the space — a fact that Collins, who was a fashion star from the 1960s and onwards, is sure to have enjoyed during her visits.

The main living room is spacious and lets in plenty of natural light while the bathrooms are wrapped in mirrors. According to 6sqft, Collins considered the primary suite (the room with the largest walk-in closet) the best part of the house.

Born in London, Collins first started acting on the stage and notoriously lost the read role of Cleopatra to Elizabeth Taylor. Along with the Dame title awarded to her by Queen Elizabeth II, Collins has a Golden Globe Award, a People’s Choice Award, two Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award — but despite countless acting accolades, she is immortalized for her role as vengeful schemer Alexis Carrington Colby in the beloved 1980s soap opera Dynasty.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

home selling | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
May Connect Now was "Fabulous!" said Coldwell Banker Broker Candace Grippi.Watch The Replays×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription