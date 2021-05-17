Ariana Grande’s real estate agent boyfriend is now officially her husband. As first reported by TMZ, Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in secret this weekend.

The wedding is reported to have taken place in the same Montecito home that Grande and Gomez bought from Ellen DeGeneres in June for $6.75 million. A source told TMZ that there was no official “ceremony” – the “I dos” were said in front of an audience of around 20 close family and friends.

“They got married,” Grande’s representative confirmed to People. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

It is not known whether the wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision or something that Grande and Gomez planned. Since the couple announced their engagement in December, they have frequently been photographed together and have shared intimate photos of them on social media — Grande now has 234 million followers.

With more than 40 million monthly listens on Spotify, Grande is one of today’s biggest pop stars. Some of her best-known songs include “Thank U Next” and “Side To Side.”

Gomez, who is a luxury agent with Aaron Kirman’s group at Compass, turned in LA’s celebrity circles and once reportedly sold a home to The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar but was not truly launched into the limelight until his relationship with Grande became public. His agent page currently shows eight transactions, all for homes above $1 million, with the most expensive being an $11.025 million Pacific Palisades property that sold last month.

