Ariana Grande’s real estate agent boyfriend is now officially her husband. As first reported by TMZ, Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in secret this weekend.

The wedding is reported to have taken place in the same Montecito home that Grande and Gomez bought from Ellen DeGeneres in June for $6.75 million. A source told TMZ that there was no official “ceremony” – the “I dos” were said in front of an audience of around 20 close family and friends.

“They got married,” Grande’s representative confirmed to People. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

It is not known whether the wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision or something that Grande and Gomez planned. Since the couple announced their engagement in December, they have frequently been photographed together and have shared intimate photos of them on social media — Grande now has 234 million followers.

With more than 40 million monthly listens on Spotify, Grande is one of today’s biggest pop stars. Some of her best-known songs include “Thank U Next” and “Side To Side.”

Gomez, who is a luxury agent with Aaron Kirman’s group at Compass, turned in LA’s celebrity circles and once reportedly sold a home to The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar but was not truly launched into the limelight until his relationship with Grande became public. His agent page currently shows eight transactions, all for homes above $1 million, with the most expensive being an $11.025 million Pacific Palisades property that sold last month.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Compass | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're giving away 3 free ICLV tickets at Connect Now tomorrow. Register and attend live for your chance to win!REGISTER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription