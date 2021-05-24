In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

After moving to Florida in 2015, Simon Isaacs put his background in investment and trading to work as the broker-owner of Simon Isaacs Real Estate in Palm Beach.

There he has built a reputation as a tough negotiator and advocate for his clients, which resulted in an 85 percent referral-based business. Find out why Isaacs says that, when it comes to real estate, you can always rely on the unexpected to occur.

How long have you been in the business?

I formally began my real estate career in 2016, but I always invested in properties in the UK prior to moving to Florida. A family friend moved to Florida a few months before I did, and he asked me to go into business with him creating our own brokerage.

After two years, he felt he no longer wanted to continue in the real estate business, and I felt like I was just getting started.

I launched Simon Isaacs Real Estate in 2019, and I haven’t looked back. I relish finding deals, interacting with clients, creating opportunities, even in a fast-paced market.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

If I look back over what I’ve accomplished in the past five years, I am humbled that I’ve been able to create a new business due to the amazing relationships that small-town living allows. But I know that I will continue to work diligently to expand my present business, be present and aid my existing and future clients, and give back to this amazing Palm Beach community.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

I try to never get upset if a deal does not go through. The market is capricious, and when something falls apart, another amazing opportunity presents itself.

How did you learn it?

While not using specifics, I have a client who was actively looking for a house in Palm Beach. We happened to find her dream home before it went on the market. I warned her that the market is moving too quickly, and she had to get this under contract. She delayed, and the house was under contract the following day.

Even though we kept searching, she knew she wanted that other home. Luckily, I kept in touch with the owner, and the contract ending up falling through. My client moved quickly, and we are set to close shortly.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Be persistent, and follow through on every single lead. You never know when a cold call in your office could turn into a way of meeting your top client.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Editor’s note: This interview has been slightly edited for grammar and style.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.