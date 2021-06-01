The Inman Connect event calendar is full for the rest of 2021, and we’ve got three spectacular events slated for the rest of the year. 

We’ve extended our sale, and you have one last day to get your tickets to all three events at these incredible prices. 

What’s in store for you at each of these three events? Here’s a quick peek behind the scenes. 

Inman Connect (June 15-17, 2021)

Virtual Flagship Event

For three days, industry leaders, experts and your peers are gathering virtually to share, network and learn. We’re discussing, debating and analyzing the “new normal,” disruptions in real estate finance, hot market forecasts, inventory crisis, and so much more with stellar leaders from across the industry.

Explore the event agenda and our speaker lineup to see what else is on the roster.

Luxury Connect (Oct. 25-26, 2021)

In-person, live at Aria Resorts, Las Vegas

We’re back in person with Luxury Connect, and our exclusive pre-sale for Inman Select members has one day left. The excitement and nostalgia of gathering in person again is palpable. Spend the day and a half with us unpacking trends in the luxury real estate market: the year that has been, the changing priorities, and insights that’ll help your business grow.

Not a Select member? Unlock your access to the presale with a Select subscription right away!

Inman Connect Las Vegas (Oct. 26-28, 2021)

In-person, live at Aria Resorts, Las Vegas

The meal-time networking, quick catch-ups in the corridors, rushing from one session to another, your brain buzzing with ideas, and winding down in the evenings with the industry’s best: Remember what gathering in person for Connect was like? ICLV is bringing all that and more back this October, and the tickets are moving fast.

Learn more and secure your ticket at our early bird price, today! 

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees. 

Inman Connect
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Watch the CEOs of KWx, Realogy, Compass, Opendoor and RE/MAX live June 15-17.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription