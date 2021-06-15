Incoming Chief Financial Officer Patrick McClymont previously led all finance-related functions for IMAX Corp.

Orchard, a vertically-integrated real estate brokerage that helps clients buy and sell a home at the same time, is adding two executives and a board member who bring decades of financial experience to the company as it prepares to expand into new markets nationwide.

Patrick McClymont

Incoming Chief Financial Officer Patrick McClymont, who previously led all finance-related functions for IMAX Corp., “will play a key role in Orchard’s plans for rapid expansion,” the company said. Former CFO Sean Roberts will become the company’s chief operating officer.

Kelly Brink

McClymont will oversee the accounting, finance and capital markets teams, with JP Morgan and Bain Capital veteran Kelly Brink joining Orchard as head of capital markets.

Courtney Leimkuhler, who boasts two decades of experience in the financial services industry and runs an early stage investment firm, is taking a seat on Orchard’s board.

“Orchard is at the forefront of change in one of the largest consumer categories in the country and is poised for massive growth in the years ahead,” McClymont said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be joining an experienced leadership team with a strong track record and am looking forward to helping scale the company nationwide.”

Founded in 2017 as Perch, Orchard Technologies Inc. is a vertically-integrated platform, with Orchard Home Loans, Orchard Title, and Orchard Insurance providing digital closings.

Court Cunningham

“Our view is that the value chain is antiquated and the consumer should be able to deal with one person and one technology stack to close that transaction,” co-founder and CEO Court Cunningham told Inman last year not long after the company rebranded as Orchard and raised $36 million in Series B funding.

Orchard then proceeded to onboard new executives and launch a mortgage division, before landing $69 million in Series C funding in September, bringing total funding to $138 million. The New York-based company wrapped up 2020 by rolling out a new tech platform, Orchard Dashboard, and adding home warranty and insurance services to its offerings.

Orchard hasn’t slowed down this year, announcing plans in January to expand into four new markets in the South and on the East Coast, and the addition in March of a concierge service that lets sellers make repairs and upgrade at no upfront cost before listing.

The company currently provides services in Colorado, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

Competing end-to-end homebuyer service Flyhomes last week announced it had secured $150 million in funding, which the company said would allow it to expand beyond its current markets of Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and Boston.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE today! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription