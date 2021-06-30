The more modern user experience includes an enhanced search portal that incorporates public data feeds to augment what users can learn about a listing and its owners.

Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors, the nation’s third largest association, has announced a major technological upgrade to its multiple listing service, BeachesMLS.

The home search and property data resource will upgrade its Remine service to Remine Pro for all 40,000 subscribers. The more modern user experience includes an enhanced search portal that incorporates public data feeds to augment what users can learn about a listing and its owners.

The solution will also allow for quick, updated reporting on market condition and trends, and for brokers to better integrate their business with regional property data.

Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors were on the forefront of adapting to the sudden market changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association produced a week-long celebration of virtual tours and digital home showings in April 2020 by launching a dedicated website that promoted every listing in its region that could be seen online. The event resulted in more than 700 online home showings.

“The real estate industry keeps evolving and we want to give our subscribers the most up to date and user-friendly tools so they can expand their services,” Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors said in the press release. “The upgraded features included with Remine Pro aligns perfectly with our goal to deliver innovative technology to our subscribers.”

Remine makes an array of additional real estate technology tools — including transaction oversight, document management with Docs+, and MLS websites — available to brokerages and MLSs.

Remine Pro includes client interaction tools and consumer-driven search tools, as well the ability to store and publish listing video, high-resolution images and other forms of listing content.

Despite its continued growth in the MLS space, Remine is not without its issues within the industry. The company became recognized last year for its CEO’s perpetuation of an unhealthy work culture, Inman reported.

The new Remine Pro experience will be available to BeachesMLS users on July 15.

