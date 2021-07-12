New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

With almost two decades of experience exclusively in the New York borough of Queens, Bianca Colasuonno combines exceptional market knowledge with a client-first philosophy, creating a winning combination that has made her one of the area’s top agents.

But it’s her love of learning that keeps her progressing as she develops her skills and professional expertise.

How long have you been in the business?

I’ve been in the business for 18 years. I started because I was planning to go to graduate school to continue to pursue my work as a field biologist.

The projects that I worked on brought me to the most beautiful parts of the U.S., including Yellowstone National Park and The Big Island of Hawaii, but the research is generally seasonal. I needed something to do that didn’t require me to start a new job each time I returned to New York and real estate seemed like a fit.

One thing led to another, and I fell in love with this work. I’ve been at it ever since.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Working here in Queens, helping clients and team members learn and grow in the business.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Always be open to learning something new. One of the reasons I’ve enjoyed this profession so much are that no two days are the same, and every transaction is different. I’m constantly seeking new ways to improve what we do, learn from each transaction, client and team member.

How did you learn it?

I’ve handled hundreds of sales, and I still come across unique, one-off situations, whether they be title challenges, unusual financing issues or inspection problems, for example.

It is impossible to have been through every scenario, but I’ve learned to arm myself by doing my research and anticipating the unexpected. The moment you get complacent and think you know everything there is to know, you’re bound to be caught off guard.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Find a team that is all about the win-win. Look for a humble team leader with the spirit of a teacher. Be open and coachable with enough confidence to recognize that you will make mistakes along the way because the learning curve is very steep in this business.

Finding the right support and leadership is critical to being successful.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!



Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.