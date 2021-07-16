In the absence of in-person gatherings over the past year and a half, we all got creative. We found new ways to keep in touch, support one another, and stay informed. And while we’re looking forward to seeing everybody in person again in October, we’re also excited to continue to stay current and connected, consistently. That way, we can continue to grow, evolve, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. 

That’s why we’re doubling down on Connect Now — our series of virtual monthly meetings. The next installment in the series is on Tuesday, July 20, and we’re connecting on some essential topics impacting real estate today. 

Reserve your spot.

What to expect on July 20?

Summer priorities

Learn what to double down on this summer with industry superstars Tiffany Curry, Sue Adler and Michael Dreyfus. 

Live brainstorming

Workshop and network live with marketing guru Katie Lance on how to get big returns from social media without making any monetary investments. 

Success tips

Lance Loken’s team and Kris Lindahl’s team closed $1.3 billion in sales volume in 2020. And they’re sharing their tips and tricks to success and the critical factors every team leader should know — to help you up your game. 

Actionable insights

Experts from Sotheby’s and Dolly Lenz Real Estate will share what it takes to get to the top.  

Explore the full agenda here. And if you think you can’t make it for the whole day, sign up today anyway so that you can access all the replays after the event. 

Keep your growth momentum going with Connect Now in July and beyond! 

