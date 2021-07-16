Tiffany Curry, broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., is moderating one of the most insightful conversations at Connect Now on July 20. She’s asking and finding answers to the question that’s on all our minds: What do we double down on for the rest of summer?

Sue Adler, Realtor and CEO of the Sue Adler Team at Keller Williams Realty and Michael Dreyfus, broker-owner and regional president of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty are ready with the answers. 

Join us virtually for Connect Now on July 20 to pick up their best practices and learn from their success. Here’s a sneak peek of their session above. 

Here’s what you’ll see

Sue Adler has a team of 30 in New Jersey and has closed around $271 million in sales volume this year already. She is focusing on something new — a 12-week year.  

Although across the country, Michael Dreyfus and his smaller team of five is closing as much in sales volume but with fewer transactions. As the reasons to buy change in the Bay Area, his approach to closing deals is changing too. 

But they all agree on one thing — quality of service is of paramount importance this summer. 

Find out what a 12-week year is, how they’re offering the best quality of service to their clients and teams, how you too can sustain a fast-paced momentum for the rest of summer at Connect Now with this session and more. 

Watch the clip above for a glimpse of the conversation. Sign up for Connect Now here to see the full discussion!

register now

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Hear from KW, Sotheby's, HomeLight, HighNote and more at Connect Now this Tuesday!Get Your Ticket×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription