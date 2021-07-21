Former Redfin Head of Industry Relations Caitlin McCrory has taken her talents to Realogy, according to an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. In her new role, McCrory will be responsible for leading the company’s industry advocacy efforts, creating strategic policy objectives, and building relationships with key industry organizations.

“In her new role, Caitlin will focus and amplify the deep industry experience, leadership, and relationships that exist across Realogy’s leading brands and businesses,” Realogy Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marilyn Wasser said in a prepared statement. “Now, more than ever, we must ensure the collective voices of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and business leaders rise above industry dissonance as Realogy aims to bring further transparency, simplicity, and clarity to consumers.”

“Caitlin’s extensive real estate knowledge, including expert understanding of data policy, multiple listing services, and other critical components of the transaction, will help us shape the future of real estate,” Wasser added.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate kicked off her real estate career in 2013 as the director of communications for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, before moving onto positions with the National Association of Realtors and Redfin.

At NAR, McCrory served as the MLS Manager, which included managing the association’s partnership with the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO). She also crafted NAR’s step-by-step merger guide for MLSs who struggled to navigate the consolidation process. “It’s definitely been a meaningful partnership,” she told Inman in 2017. “Even if [NAR and CMLS] don’t agree 100 percent of the time, we have respect for each other’s positions.”

McCrory said she’s excited to “guide real estate’s future” through her work with Realogy, which is home to several landmark residential real estate brands including leading brands Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“As the leader in a dynamic and changing industry, Realogy has an incredible opportunity to guide real estate’s future,” she said in a written statement. “I am excited to help forge that future by channeling Realogy’s broad industry insights, strengthening relationships across the real estate sphere, and engaging in strategic advocacy for those we serve to ensure Realogy continues to be a powerful voice in the industry.”

