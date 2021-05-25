RealSure is now available in six markets across California, Utah and the Carolinas, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

RealSure, the joint iBuyer platform from Realogy and Home Partners of America, is available in six new markets across California, Utah and the Carolinas. The additions bring RealSure’s total market count to 21, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

“Low housing supply, combined with strong homebuyer demand, makes it more important than ever for consumers to have access to tools that increase their chances of successfully selling their current home and give them competitive confidence when buying a new home,” Realogy Vice President of Consumer Programs Kristin Aerts said in a statement.

“Accelerating the pace of our expansion strategy for RealSure enables our affiliated agents to offer even more consumers the benefits they need now, with faster results. We look forward to growing within our existing 21 markets and delivering even more updates to RealSure in the near future.”

Homesellers in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina, can use RealSure’s two iBuying solutions, RealSure Sell and RealSure Buy.

With RealSure Sell, sellers work with a Realogy-affiliated brand agent to sell the home on the open market with the assurance of a 45-day cash offer from RealSure. With RealSure Buy, sellers can extend RealSure’s 45-day cash offer another 45 days, if they have offers from buyers on the open market. If a buyer’s financing falls through, sellers can still rely on RealSure’s all-cash offer to purchase a new home.

Sellers can also take advantage of the Flex Stay feature, which enables sellers to stay in their home up to 30 days after closing while they prepare to move into their next home.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to continue bringing RealSure to markets that need the solution the program provides,” Home Partners of America VP of Sales and Business Development Tracey Jeter said. “With the certainty that comes with a cash offer, RealSure offers the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them.”

In a first-quarter earnings call, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider said the company would be accelerating the growth of RealSure.

“[RealSure] is a real winner and new growth vector,” he explained. “The most exciting thing about RealSure is how it’s helping us win listings. We are accelerating our RealSure product for the rest of 2021.”

RealSure is also available in Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Columbus, Milwaukee, Colorado Springs, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, Sacramento and San Diego.

