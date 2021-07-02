We just revealed the first round of Inman Connect Las Vegas speakers! They’re exemplary personalities, futuristic leaders and experts who’re always ahead of the curve. Now, ICLV is all set to be the ultimate hotbed of innovative ideas and visionary thinking for residential real estate this year. You should definitely be there.

Join us at the Aria Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28, for a front-row seat to the essential conversations that’ll frame the future of residential real estate, and unpack what it’ll mean for your role, job, and business.

Here’s a sneak peek into the first round of speakers:

Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin

Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO, SERHANT.

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar Group

Philip White, Jr., president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty

M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker

Tim Heyl, founder and CEO, Homeward

Katie Lance, CEO and owner, Katie Lance Consulting

And, we’re only getting started! We’ll have over 250 speakers from inside and outside the real estate industry to share insights that’ll help you grow and thrive, no matter what challenges come your way.

See who else is going to be speaking at ICLV here. Scoop your ticket to attend live before they’re sold out.

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees.