The new Canadian office will join a number of the brokerage’s existing offices across the country, which include locations in Toronto, Victoria, Oakville, Kitchener and Cowichan.

Global luxury real estate brokerage The Agency has launched a new franchise office in Calgary, Alberta, the company announced on Friday. The new Canadian office will join a number of the brokerage’s existing offices across the country, which include locations in Toronto, Victoria, Oakville, Kitchener and Cowichan.

Kristine Semrau and Brian Danyliw, luxury agents and managing partners at The Agency, will take the lead at the brokerage’s new location.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such accomplished agents as Kristine Semrau and Brian Danyliw to bring The Agency and our unique culture to Calgary,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a press statement. “Our expansion throughout Canada has been an exciting venture for The Agency as we continue to introduce our brand and exceptional offerings throughout the region.”

The announcement follows The Agency’s launch of several new franchise offices over the past year, including in Oakville, Canada; New Canaan, Connecticut; and North Shore, New York. The company has also added new corporate offices this year in Studio City and Pacific Palisades, California.

“The unparalleled interest and demand we’ve experienced throughout Canada is a true testament to the collaborative culture and outstanding tools and offerings The Agency brings to buyers, sellers and agents,” Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales Jim Ramsay said in a statement.

Danyliw, who also serves as co-managing partner of The Agency’s British Columbia operations, brings 20 years of luxury real estate experience to the table. Semrau, who has over a decade of experience real estate, also has a background in the legal industry and previously worked at both Sotheby’s International Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate.

“The Agency brand is unlike any other, offering unmatched marketing and technology to buyers and sellers,” Semrau said. “We can’t wait to showcase the difference The Agency brings to our clients in Calgary.”

Email Lillian Dickerson